Search

Advanced search

Taxi drivers to face drug tests before being granted licence

PUBLISHED: 14:02 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 15 January 2020

Taxi drivers in East Suffolk could be drug tested before getting their licence. Picture: James Bass

Taxi drivers in East Suffolk could be drug tested before getting their licence. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2016

Taxi drivers in east Suffolk could face drug tests to keep accepting passengers.

A proposal before East Suffolk Council's licensing committee suggests the mandatory tests be introduced to ensure the safety of passengers and the general public.

The move comes after two drivers were found to have been suspended or banned from operating after being arrested.

The new policy is hoped to ensure only "fit and proper" drivers are granted a taxi licence in the district, while allowing the council to quickly revoke licences of drivers who take illegal drugs.

A report prepared ahead of the licensing committee's meeting on Monday, January 20 said: "In the past 18 months, the licensing authority has suspended or revoked the licences of two hackney carriage and private hire drivers.

"This was as a result of their arrests, in separate incidents, on the roadside by Suffolk police.

You may also want to watch:

"A licensing sub-committee has also recently imposed a condition on a driver to undergo a drug test before a licence is granted and, in another case, required random drug testing of a driver for a specified period after the granting of their licence.

"It would be completely unacceptable, because of the risks to public safety, for a drug user to be granted a hackney carriage or private hire driver's licence as they cannot reasonably be considered to be a fit and proper person to be granted a licence."

The report adds the number of taxi drivers arrested for drug-driving is "very small", out of the 589 licensed drivers, but said: "It has to be recognised that occasionally it is brought to the attention of the council that a driver is allegedly prepared to take illegal drugs and drive their vehicles."

It is hoped the introduction of a drug testing policy would also act as a deterrent and "encourage those who are currently taking illegal drugs to cease doing so because of the potential risk to their licence and livelihood, in addition to any possible criminal sanctions".

Currently, the cost of carrying out a drug test is around £300, which the licensing authority has previously been funding.

Now, applicants with drug-related convictions will be required to fund their own tests in order to get their licence.

Should the recommendation be approved, a consultation with local taxi drivers will begin.

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buy one of Trowse’s Victorian worker’s cottages which rarely come up for sale

The property in Trowse for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

‘We have turned our back on being a café’: Historic hotel makes restaurant announcement

Hannah Springham and partner Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New homes would cause “minimal damage” inquiry told

The second day of an inquiry into plans to build 600 houses near a historic castle is currently underway. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Rocketman director announced as Norwich Film Festival judge

The Norwich film festival team in 2019, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Photo: Penny Bartram
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists