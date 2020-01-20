Nearly 1km of flood walls to be built

Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Square and Waveney Road would be brickwork clad to the roadside rather than a concrete finish. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Archant

Homes and business in Lowestoft are to be better protected from flooding after plans for tidal flood walls were approved.

Waveney Road in Lowestoft prior to construction. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Waveney Road in Lowestoft prior to construction. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Approximately 900m of tidal flood walls will be built as part of the project, which is expected to take aroudn 21 months to complete.

Two plans were approved by East Suffolk Council's north planning committee on Tuesday, January 14, with one for the construction around Outer Harbour, and the other for alterations to the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club site, a Grade II* listed building, as part of the works.

Councillor David Ritchie, cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "This is excellent news for Lowestoft.

"These defences will reduce the risks of tidal flooding for those living and working in the town.

"As well as helping to protect people and property from the sea, this significant project could unlock new development opportunities and help support further growth."

The flood walls will be built around the Yacht Club and South Pier, with glass tops to allow unrestricted views across the yacht basin and from the building.

Solid walls will be built around the north harbour area, north of the Hamilton Dock basin and to the south of Hamilton Road.

The flood walls are part of the wider Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (LFRMP) which will also see construction of flood walls and a pumping station to reduce the risk of flooding from the river and from extreme rainfall.

A design and access statement submitted to the council as part of the proposal states: "The scheme broadly comprises approximately 900m length of tidal flood walls up to 1.6m in height, demountable barriers and flood gates to be constructed around the perimeter of Lowestoft Outer Harbour/port area."

The walls are expected to provide protection for one in 200-year events.

In October last year, South Lowestoft residents were devastated by floods which caused the evacuation of dozens of homes in Aldwyck Way and Velda Close.

It came months after plans were submitted for a localised flood defence scheme in the area, involving the construction of a sheet pile wall and underground pumps and a storage tank to alleivate flooding risk following problems in 2015.