Seaside pavilion revamp takes step forward

The East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Work to regenerate a “striking” seafront pavilion has taken a significant step forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes The East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

After East Suffolk Council was awarded £720,000 through the Government’s Towns Fund in July, a revamp of Lowestoft’s iconic East Point Pavilion was confirmed.

Now, a team incorporating internationally renowned designers Hemingway Design and Hudson Architects are set to submit plans for the building.

With the funding to be used to redesign the interior of the pavilion, providing flexible space for community and cultural activity, space for small entrepreneurial ‘pop-up’ businesses to operate from and a year-round café venue, the ‘repurposing’ of the building will be led by Norwich-based Hudson Architects supported by Hemingway Design.

If approved, the first phase of the regeneration is expected to be complete by March 2021.

Hannah Wooller, managing director of Hudson Architects, said: “Hudson Architects are delighted to be working with East Suffolk Council and Hemingway Design on the reinterpretation of East Point Pavilion.

“The building is striking but unsustainable, dated and underused.

“This exciting proposal opens up the pavilion so the community-focused activity within can spill out to form a key destination on any visit to the seafront.”

Wayne Hemingway MBE said: “Covid-19 is and will continue to present opportunities for seaside towns as many are rediscovering the joys of staycations closer to home and getting out in the fresh air becomes more of a habit.

“There was already a shift towards this pre Covid and we knew that when we worked on the South Beach Masterplan which led to the First Light Festival.

“The repurposing of the East Point Pavilion can provide a year-round statement that Lowestoft is looking forward, embracing art and culture and has a bright future.

“The announcement of funding for the town’s flood defences has followed on from planning approval for the third crossing and the plans for the rejuvenation of the town centre also herald a new dawn for Britain’s most easterly town.

“The East Point Pavilion will open in time for First Light 2021 and there can be no doubt that the creative and arts led ‘noise’ that was amplified massively by First Light is sounding loud and clear nationally and helping the town receive its long overdue share of national infrastructure budgets.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development, added: “We have ambitious plans for Lowestoft and we believe that bringing this prominent building back into use will act as a catalyst for further regeneration along the seafront.

“The restyled pavilion will provide trading space for small independent businesses, somewhere for visitors to eat and drink and a place for events and activities to take place.

“We are thrilled to have Hemingway Design and Hudson Architects leading this project, which will give the building a new lease of life, bringing it back into use for the benefit of local residents and visitors alike.”