East of England to get smallest share of £1.6bn ‘Brexit bribe’ pot for deprived towns

The Union and EU flags in Westminster. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Press Association

The east of England will get the smallest share of a £1.6bn government fund to boost run-down towns after Brexit.

The move has been dubbed a “Brexit bribe” by political opponents who say it is aimed at trying to influence Labour MPs in Leave-supporting areas to back prime minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement in crunch Commons votes.

The area set to benefit most was the north west, which will get £281m, the equivalent of £39.95 per person. While the east of England will get just £25m, equal to £4.11 per person. The money, which will see the investment over several years, will be aimed at creating new jobs, helping train local people and boosting economic activity.

Some £1bn has already been allocated while £600m will be available for communities anywhere in the country to bid on.

Conservative MP for Broadland Keith Simpson said although he recognised his constituency was not among the most deprived, there were areas such as Great Yarmouth or King’s Lynn which could do with the cash. He said: “I’m disappointed that more money is not coming to parts of East Anglia.”

Norwich South MP, Labour’s Clive Lewis, said: “This is a desperate Tory bribe to try and get MPs to back this government’s terrible Brexit.

“And it’s a bribe that doesn’t even come close to making up for the damage that’s been done since the Tories got in since 2010. They are offering £25m for the whole region when Norfolk County Council alone has been forced to make almost £400m of savings since the Tories got in.”

But Conservative Chloe Smith, for Norwich North, said: “This fund is a good idea, and is a positive opportunity for Norwich. Norwich, Norfolk, and East Anglia should make the most of it as it is about helping create more good jobs in some of our communities that need support.”

And Sir Henry Bellingham, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, added that although there were pockets of deprivation the area has “historically low unemployment”.

He said: “Bearing this in mind the £25m is most welcome and I will be meeting ministers to lobby hard for some of it to be allocated to regeneration schemes in Lynn and Hunstanton.”

North Norfolk MP for the Liberal Democrats Norman Lamb said both the east of England’s share, and the overall fund, was “puny”. He said: “It’s an insult to Norfolk in particular as it has real pockets of deprivation.”

But communities secretary James Brokenshire said the money would be “transformative” and was not conditional on support for the prime minister’s withdrawal agreement. Meanwhile, the attorney general is set to return to Brussels this week for more talks on the backstop following reports the had abandoned key Brexiteer demands.