Search

Advanced search

Drivers warned of possible delays as £120,000 NDR roundabout work continues

PUBLISHED: 17:26 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 03 December 2018

Drivers have been warned they could face delays after work on the NDR roundabouts moved. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drivers have been warned they could face delays after work on the NDR roundabouts moved. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Drivers have been warned they could face delays as work on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road moves to the Salhouse Road roundabout.

Norfolk County Council started £120,000 work to replace damaged signs and kerbs on several of the roundabouts on the road, now known as Broadland Northway, in November,

Work on the roundabouts in Reepham Road, Drayton Lane and North Walsham road has already been done and on Monday, December 3, the repair teams switched to the roundabout on Salhouse Road.

Work there is expected to last for about a week and the teams will then move to the final location for work - the Plumstead Road roundabout.

County Hall officers said Broadland Northway will remain open at all times, but some lane closures will be needed so workers can make the repairs safely.

While lanes are closed, the county council is also taking the opportunity to carry out a number of extra work, including putting in extra countdown signs and making tweaks to white lines.

More trees and shrubs are also being planted and grass cutting and pruning done.

The roundabouts on the road, which has an estimated bill of £205m, have come in for criticism, with critics saying the design of them has contributed to crashes.

The council installed cameras to monitor driving behaviour and says the signs and white line tweaks will help drivers use the roundabouts.

They said it was “clear that issues have been caused by some drivers approaching the roundabouts too fast, and vehicles crossing paths as one of them left the roundabout”.

They say countdown markers installed at the airport roundabout in July and at Wroxham Road in September had already proved successful in reminding drivers to slow down on approaching junctions.

The cost for the work at each roundabout is expected to be about £20,000 and the council hopes that work will be complete by mid-December.

The final cost of the road, which stretches from the A47 at Postwick to the A1067 Fakenham Road is still not known. Council bosses are still negotiating with contractor Balfour Beatty about the final bill.

Meanwhile, consultation has started over options to link it to the A47 to the west of Norwich.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

New Norfolk safari park given go-ahead

Edward Pope, who has bee given permission to convert quarry workings into a safari park Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Video ‘You could’ve killed someone’: Man five times drink-drive limit careered along town centre pavement in BMW

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Video Milkshake star set to sprinkle a little magic in panto debut

Festive fun at The Forum Christmas tree switch on with Kiera-Nicole Brennan, who is the Genie from Norwich Theatre Royal’s Aladdin. Photo: Zoe Ford, The Forum

New Norfolk safari park given go-ahead

Edward Pope, who has bee given permission to convert quarry workings into a safari park Picture: Ian Burt

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast