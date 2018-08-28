Leader of Diss Town Council resigns after less than a year
PUBLISHED: 16:53 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:58 11 December 2018
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
The leader of Diss Town Council has stepped down with immediate effect.
Councillor Julian Mason had been in the role for less than a year.
The announcement was made at an executive committee meeting on December 5, and will be discussed at Wednesday’s council meeting.
Mr Mason, who was elected unanimously in May as leader, said following a return from two months break from the council there remained unresolved issues, and after much consideration concluded standing down would be best for everyone.
Following months as interim leader after the resignation of Graham Minshull at the start of 2018, Mr Mason became council leader, with nine years of council experience behind him.
In 2015 he was also elected as town mayor for a term. The former Eye Grammar School pupil said at the time: “I joined the council to make a difference.”