Dispute over broken street light rumbles on

PUBLISHED: 13:04 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 08 April 2019

The damaged street light at the corner of Oakfield Road and Burgh Road in Aylsham. Picture: AYLSHAM TOWN COUNCIL

Archant

A busy junction in Aylsham has been kept in the dark for 18 months due to a broken street light, amid growing frustration from the town council.

The light, at the junction of Oakfield Road and Burgh Road, was reported to be not working in September 2017.

But it emerged that because the light is near a high-pressure gas main, UK Power Networks cannot repair it without a ‘gas watcher’ provided by the supplier Cadent.

Sue Lake, Aylsham’s town clerk, described the situation as “very frustrating”.

She said: “When we explain the situation to residents they think it is incredulous and you also get the sense that some do not believe us and we are just making excuses.

“This is a very busy junction with a raised platform and bollards.

“A lack of light makes it difficult for pedestrians, especially if they are not physically able to negotiate this junction safely at night.

“This has been further compounded by the next light along the road having recently been the victim of a ‘hit and run’ incident leaving it in a very dangerous state at the time and subsequently having to be cut down.

“This light will also need to wait the 28 days for UKPN to attend.”

A UK Power Networks spokesman said they would aim to carry out the work by the end of April.

He said: “We always strive to complete work as quickly as possible and in this case we are working closely with several organisations to progress this job which we aim to finish this month.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents by the delay in securing a date which works for all parties.”

A Cadent spokesman said UK Power Networks had asked them to provide a gas engineer for the works, and the gas firm was “liaising with them to facilitate this as soon as possible.”

The spokesman said: “Our plant protection team, which helps safeguard our gas mains network, received a request from UK Power Networks requesting we provide a gas engineer on site during their planned work, due to the proximity of a nearby gas main.”

