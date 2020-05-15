Search

Step forward for NDR Western Link following government backing

PUBLISHED: 16:58 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 15 May 2020

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Picture: Norfolk County Council

A step forward has been taken towards the building of a controversial £153m road which would link the NDR to the A47.

The Department for Transport (DfT) gave conditional support for Norfolk County Council’s plans for the 3.8-mile Norwich Western Link road on Friday as part of its Large Local Majors funding programme.

Despite the backing, the road would still need to secure planning permission and no funding has been allocated for the project.

The DfT has provided more than £1m of development funding for the project for the 2021/2021 financial year, and its support gives the council the green light to proceed to the next stage of the national process.

The council will need to submit a further detailed business case, which, if approved, would unlock up to 85pc of the £153m estimated total cost of the project.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said: “Investing in infrastructure improvements will be a vital part of supporting Norfolk’s economy to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with the provision of good transport links critical to many of our major industries such as tourism, agriculture and manufacturing and engineering. So this news is particularly welcome right now.”

The council said, subject to funding and securing planning permission, it aims to open the road in 2025.

