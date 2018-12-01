Search

Advanced search

Developer of Norwich’s Anglia Square hopes to avoid paying £8.8m levy

01 December, 2018 - 07:00
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

Developers behind plans for Norwich’s Anglia Square are hoping to be excused from paying almost £9m, if their proposals get the go-ahead.

Officers at Norwich City Council are recommending the planning committee give the £271m proposal permission on Thursday, December 6.

The plans would see buildings in the shopping complex replaced with new blocks, including 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, car parks, a 20-storey tower block and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

Of the homes, 120 would be affordable. That is below the council’s target, but the developers say more would render the scheme unviable.

And applicant Weston Homes, along with landowner Columbia Threadneedle, have signalled they hope Anglia Square will be the first city site to be excused from paying a levy to fund infrastructure.

New shops are promised under the proposals for Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNew shops are promised under the proposals for Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The city council agreed on Tuesday, November 27 to bring in a policy allowing an exemption on community infrastructure levy - money developers contribute to a cash pot for infrastructure, such as roads and schools, across Greater Norwich.

But the Anglia Square applicant says the scheme would not be viable if they were charged the estimated £8.8m levy.

An exemption decision would have to be made by the planning committee, although that would come at a later date, not at next week’s meeting.

The council had already secured more than £12m from the government to help get the site unlocked. However, that was based on the original plans and the council has yet to hear if the updated bid has cleared the second approval stage.

Meanwhile, Historic England, which objected to the scheme, confirmed it has asked for the issue to be called in by the Secretary of State for a final decision, if permission is given.

John Neale, Historic England planning director in the East of England, said: “We are disappointed by the recommendation, but I look forward to speaking at the committee meeting and making our case.

“We very much hope the planning committee will turn the application down.”

Weston Homes said it would not comment ahead of the meeting as “anything now could prejudice the outcome.”

People urged to register to have their say at crunch meeting

People who want to speak at the meeting where a decision over the Anglia Square plans will be made are urged to register with Norwich City Council.

Only people who submitted comments on the application during the planning process will be allowed to speak at the City Hall meeting.

People will be given three minutes to outline their views to the planning committee, which consists of 10 city councillors.

Those who had submitted comments and who would like to speak at the meeting should email jackierodger@norwich.gov.uk before 10am on Wednesday, December 5.

People have been taking to Twitter to urge people to register and to attend the meeting which will be held in the council chamber at City Hall from 9.30am on Thursday, December 6.

The Anglia Square application is the only item on the agenda.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

A tale of two towns - Norfolk boroughs celebrate with festive switch-on

Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

Snow leopard born at Banham Zoo shot dead after great escape

Margaash and his sisters at Banham Zoo in 2011. PHOTO: Banham Zoo

Inquest opens into death of teacher from Norfolk

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Daniel Farke wary of ‘dangerous’ transfer window

Teemu Pukki's prolific goalscoring form has already seen him touted with interest from Turkey Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

Norfolk independent school with £40,000-a-year fees slammed by inspectors

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's registered address at ABC Wharf, Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The school has been rated as

Promising racing driver set to take next step in pursuit of professional motorsport career

Lewis Galer, 15, from Litcham, near Dereham, will race a Mini in a tournament next year. Picture: Supplied by Fran Brown
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast