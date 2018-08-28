Affordable homes and new play area to be built in mid Norfolk village

David Winch, director of The Land Group, on the site in Litcham. Photo: Breckland Bridge/The Land Group Archant

A council is to partner with a private developer to build sixteen new homes in a mid Norfolk village.

Breckland Council and The Land Group, partnered as Breckland Bridge, have been given planning permission for a development in Litcham of two-storey detached and terraced houses, including four affordable homes and a community play area.

The houses will be built on vacant council land, 450m north of Litcham Primary School, accessed via Wellingham Road and Weasenham Road. They are designed by the East Anglian firm, Hoopers Architects.

The Land Group director David Winch said: “We are very pleased to have planning permission at Litcham which will enable us to deliver a sustainable development with substantial open space.”

And Cllr Adrian Stasiak, executive member for assets, said: “I’m pleased the council is using this land to provide new homes to help meet local needs and support the district’s growth.”