Search

Advanced search

Affordable homes and new play area to be built in mid Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 16:21 07 December 2018

David Winch, director of The Land Group, on the site in Litcham. Photo: Breckland Bridge/The Land Group

David Winch, director of The Land Group, on the site in Litcham. Photo: Breckland Bridge/The Land Group

Archant

A council is to partner with a private developer to build sixteen new homes in a mid Norfolk village.

Breckland Council and The Land Group, partnered as Breckland Bridge, have been given planning permission for a development in Litcham of two-storey detached and terraced houses, including four affordable homes and a community play area.

The houses will be built on vacant council land, 450m north of Litcham Primary School, accessed via Wellingham Road and Weasenham Road. They are designed by the East Anglian firm, Hoopers Architects.

The Land Group director David Winch said: “We are very pleased to have planning permission at Litcham which will enable us to deliver a sustainable development with substantial open space.”

And Cllr Adrian Stasiak, executive member for assets, said: “I’m pleased the council is using this land to provide new homes to help meet local needs and support the district’s growth.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast