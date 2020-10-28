Search

Town could see roads shake-up if £50,000 bid gets go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 12:49 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 28 October 2020

Elvin Road in Dereham could receive an

Elvin Road in Dereham could receive an "Unsuitable for HGVs" sign following a meeting of the council's traffic management committee. Picture: Noah Vickers

Archant

A town could see a roads shake-up to make it easier for cyclists and pedestrians to get about after councillors put forward a bid which could unlock £50,000 of funding.

Dereham Town Council’s traffic management committee agreed to put forward £25,000 plans to provide a new bus shelter, extensive new signage and improvements for walking and cycling in the town.

If their bid for the improvements is successful, a matched £25,000 will be provided by Norfolk County Council through the Parish Partnership Scheme.

Under the proposals, almost £36,000 of the fund would be spent on making Dereham a more pleasant place to walk and cycle.

In the meeting’s agenda notes, town clerk Tony Needham said: “Cycling has seen a major increase in popularity since the lockdown, making people want to cycle more but the road network in Dereham, in some key locations, is not conducive to cyclists.

“The specific interventions will be identified through consultation later in the year, but by applying for funding now it demonstrates that the council is committed to improving the environment for pedestrians and cyclists, along with the health and environmental benefits that accrue from increasing active modes of transport.”

The remainder of the fund will go towards a bus shelter for the stop on Norwich Road outside Dereham Neatherd High School, as well as flashing light signage along the road telling drivers not to exceed 20mph.

The school’s governors had requested a speed limit be put in place, but the committee noted the limit will be advisory rather than mandatory.

Two hundred pounds of the fund will be spent on an ‘Unsuitable for HGVs’ sign on Elvin Road.

The meeting’s agenda noted that “HGVs have difficulty turning into Stanton Close and Snowhill Drift – both halfway along Elvin Road, leading to HGVs having to reverse out of Elvin Road”.

It said it had previously caused private property damage, and could cause congestion on Quebec Road and Sandy Lane.

