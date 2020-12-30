Search

Advanced search

'Cold and wet weather' is blamed for delays to repairs at County Hall

PUBLISHED: 09:33 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 30 December 2019

Work at County Hall. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Work at County Hall. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Repair work at Norfolk County Council's headquarters - as part of a multi-million revamp of County Hall - has over-run, partially because it has been too cold and wet.

Norfolk County Council's Labour group leader Steve Morphew and Liberal Democrat group leader Ex Maxfield. Pictures: ArchantNorfolk County Council's Labour group leader Steve Morphew and Liberal Democrat group leader Ex Maxfield. Pictures: Archant

A project to modernise the site, in Norwich's Martineau Lane, began in 2012.

Work was needed after blocks of masonry fell from the 1960s-built main building.

Since June, the focus has been on repairing the concourse outside County Hall and the work was supposed to have been finished before Christmas - but was not.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman, said: "Repairs to the majority of the concourse outside County Hall should be complete by the end of January.

"This work has taken longer than planned mainly due to cold and wet weather conditions, as the sealant application work has to be carried out in the dry, and at temperatures above five degrees.

"Some delays were also due to the need to fix some unexpected drainage issues before the sealant was laid down.

You may also want to watch:

"The last phase to repair the final small section to the south will start in the spring and is expected to be complete this summer."

Labour group leader Steve Morphew said: "It has taken a ridiculously long time and created lots of inconvenience. It does feel like if it had been some sense of urgency it could have been finished before the cold and wet.

"After all, this is England and, if we can agree on only one thing, it's that in winter here it is always cold and wet."

An initial contract worth £22m for work at County Hall was awarded to RG Carter in 2012, which saw an extra £10m for replacement insulation, heating and lighting added on a year later.

Councillors agreed to add a further £7m in 2017 for work on the basement, lower ground floor and north wing - on top of millions more which had already been set aside for that work.

And a £14.2m contract to complete the refurbishment of those final sections was recently awarded to the UK-based construction firm Mace Group.

Ed Maxfield, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: "The delays to the work at County Hall are baffling.

"After the huge overspends on the Norwich Distributor Road, it is starting to look like the council couldn't organise a drinks party in a brewery."

Most Read

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

The secret subterranean world which lies beneath the streets of Norwich

The undercroft beneath the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

‘Fans may quit football because of VAR’ - Stark warning from Norwich City supporters’ trust

The hotly contentious VAR decison which ruled out Teemi Pukki's goal for offside. Picture: Sky Sports

Hopes that 1,200 new homes at Colman’s site could form part of new gateway to Norwich

The entrance to Colman's in Norwich. Unilever and Britvic have now left the city. Photo: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

The secret subterranean world which lies beneath the streets of Norwich

The undercroft beneath the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

‘Fans may quit football because of VAR’ - Stark warning from Norwich City supporters’ trust

The hotly contentious VAR decison which ruled out Teemi Pukki's goal for offside. Picture: Sky Sports

Hopes that 1,200 new homes at Colman’s site could form part of new gateway to Norwich

The entrance to Colman's in Norwich. Unilever and Britvic have now left the city. Photo: Denise Bradley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Commuters face more delays and disruption on Greater Anglia trains

There are more cancellations and disruptions on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Six things you might have missed from City’s hectic draw with Tottenham

Alex Tettey congratulates Mario Vrancic on City's opening goal against Tottenham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Super runner set to conquer 200th marathon

Dereham runner Ian Odgers is set to take on his 200th marathon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Live like Royalty in part of a Victorian mansion for £300,000

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

‘Cold and wet weather’ is blamed for delays to repairs at County Hall

Work at County Hall. Pic: Dan Grimmer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists