Decision due over £1.75m Tombland revamp, but concerns over safety for cyclists and buses

PUBLISHED: 13:03 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 12 August 2019

An artist's impression of how Tombland could look. Pic: Transport for Norwich

A £1.75m revamp of one of Norwich's most historic parts is likely to get the green light - despite a number of concerns.

Proposals for Tombland would see the creation of a new open space in the area, with the disused public toilets removed.

The one-way road used for loading and as a taxi rank would also be removed, with a new blue badge bay and taxi rank provided.

A two-way approach to Norwich Cathedral's Ethelbert Gate would be created. The obelisk drinking fountain would be refurbished and moved to the centre of the public space, while the pedestrian crossing would be widened and put on a raised table.

The proposals, part of the Transport for Norwich package of changes, would be funded from the government's Transforming Cities Fund - if a bid for cash is successful.

Council officers are recommending members of the joint committee for Transforming Cities Fund projects agree the changes when they meet tomorrow.

But a number of concerns were raised during public consultation.

Norwich Cycling Campaign backed making the Ethelbert Gate two-way, but opposed the changes overall, saying it would "worsen conditions for people cycling" and would "remove existing links making it harder to get around the city".

The campaign group said: "The proposals fail to improve a dangerous and unpleasant section of National Cycle Network 1 through Upper King Street and Tombland and they fail to connect with the cycle track on Prince of Wales Road that is about to be constructed."

Historic England support the project overall, but raised concerns it could pave the way for restaurant seating to be extended into public areas.

The Dean and Chapter of Norwich Cathedral support the proposals, but have concerns about the two way access to Ethelbert Gate.

And First buses have raised concerns that moving bus stops to Upper King Street could make bus movements "difficult and unsafe".

In response to concerns the changes will make it harder for parents of Norwich School pupils to drop children off, officers say they will be allowed to use pay and display bays in Recorder Road and Cathedral Street between certain times, using a token system.

The meeting takes place at County Hall at 2pm.

