Traffic fears over new crematorium plan

30 March, 2019 - 08:43
The land at Weeting at the junction with Brandon Road and Harling Drove where a crematorium could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The land at Weeting at the junction with Brandon Road and Harling Drove where a crematorium could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Villagers are objecting to a proposed crematorium - because they fear mourners’ cars will clog up rural roads.

Map showing where a new crematorium could be built in Weeting. Picture: GoogleMap showing where a new crematorium could be built in Weeting. Picture: Google

Funeral provider Dignity PLC has applied to develop land off the Brandon Road, in Weeting.

In a design and access statement, it says: “It has been established by the local authority that this part of Norfolk is lacking in

crematorium facilities and such a site as this would serve this increasing demand.” Dignity says up to 800 services a year could be held once the crematorium is up and running at full capacity.

But Weeting with Broomhill Parish Council estimates that when the planned facility is running to capacity, a total of more than 1,200 vehicles would be entering the site each week – with the same number leaving again at the end of the services.

“The inconvenience for local people will be colossal,” said parish council chairman Mike Nairn. “Traffic flow in Brandon High Street is already severely hampered, particularly at rush hour and when the railway crossing gates are down. Train companies are planning to introduce extra services on the line, so the gates will be in use more frequently.

“If you’ve then got corteges of at around 30 or more cars at regular intervals throughout the day, the whole town is going to grind to a halt very frequently, every single working day.

“The development would have a knock-on effect on roads throughout Weeting, which are already used by people living in several local villages and beyond, and cause a hazard with cars turning on and off the main A1065 Mundford Road.”

Breckland council said: “We can confirm a planning application to develop a new crematorium in Brandon Road, Weeting has been received from Dignity PLC. We are currently reviewing the application and, as with any planning application, statutory bodies and Breckland residents have been consulted on the proposals. Any feedback received will then be taken into consideration in the determination of the planning application, which will be heard by members of the planning committee in due course. As this is a live planning application, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Comments can be made on Breckland’s planning website until April 10. The application is expected to come before councillors in early May.

