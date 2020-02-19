Search

Council move to take over ownership of derelict hotel on seafront

PUBLISHED: 17:16 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 15 January 2020

Former Shannocks Hotel, Sheringham

Archant

A council has taken on ownership of a former hotel that has been empty for more than a decade.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) made a compulsory purchase order on January 15 for the property known as the Shannocks Hotel in Sheringham.

The council says the order is just one step in its commitment to pursuing owners of long-term unoccupied properties and those in poor condition.

Colin Heinink, councillor for Sheringham, said: "I am delighted that the council is taking action to remedy this long running issue. The site, if redeveloped, could bring so much to Sheringham's seafront."

Sheringham Chamber of Trade called for the hotel, which has been empty for more than a decade, to be knocked down in February 2019.

NNDC is committed to ensuring redevelopment as part of ongoing efforts to secure a viable future for the seafront landmark.

Huddies Ltd, the agency that represent the current owners of the hotel, said: "Huddies Ltd observed its commitment not to attempt demolition of the former Shannocks Hotel during the tourist season and our demolition contractors served notice of intended demolition on November 9.

"On January 7, Huddies' architects submitted a formal application to NNDC to discharge pre-commencement planning conditions so that works can begin at the site. Huddies remains committed to its redevelopment of its property.

"In light of these notices and formal applications from Huddies, we are surprised that NNDC has not reconsidered its decision to take the costly step of applying for a CPO at ratepayer's expense.

"That decision was taken without asking Huddies for an update regarding our progress towards demolition.

"It is also disappointing that the new administration at NNDC has advocated for the loss of the chequers car park in its application, despite the widespread opposition from the Town Council, local residents and businesses.

"We believe that whoever redevelops the site should do so without the loss of chequers car park and we will raise this matter with NNDC throughout the CPO process."

Now, the parties involved with the former hotel will be served with relevant notices, and a period for objections will now be open for submission.

Objections can be submitted to the Secretary of State until February 19, 2020.

