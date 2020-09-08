Council takes action on rats at car park
Archant
A council is taking action after reports of rats at a popular coast car park.
North Norfolk District Council said it was dealing with an issue of rats at the Overstrand beach car park off Pauls Lane.
A council spokesman said rats had been spotted around the car park, drawn from the nearby cliffs to the public bins and food concessions that operate at the site.
The spokesman said steps were being taken to make the car park less attractive to the rodents, and a sign has been placed on the public toilets there.
He said: “While we have had no reported issue of rats within the toilet block, there has been a reported issue of rats being attracted from the cliff to the car park where we host concessions and provide public bins.
“The issue has reported to us and we have carried out on-site inspections. Consequently, we have made arrangements for additional bin collections and been in dialogue with the concessions to resolve this issue.”
