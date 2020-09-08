Search

Council takes action on rats at car park

08 September, 2020 - 05:49
A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A council is taking action after reports of rats at a popular coast car park.

Overstrand beach car park in was busy during August, with many visitors drawn by hot weather. An issue with rats has now been reported there. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOverstrand beach car park in was busy during August, with many visitors drawn by hot weather. An issue with rats has now been reported there. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

North Norfolk District Council said it was dealing with an issue of rats at the Overstrand beach car park off Pauls Lane.

A council spokesman said rats had been spotted around the car park, drawn from the nearby cliffs to the public bins and food concessions that operate at the site.

The spokesman said steps were being taken to make the car park less attractive to the rodents, and a sign has been placed on the public toilets there.

He said: “While we have had no reported issue of rats within the toilet block, there has been a reported issue of rats being attracted from the cliff to the car park where we host concessions and provide public bins.

North Norfolk District Council is looking into a rat problem in Overstrand PA Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth.North Norfolk District Council is looking into a rat problem in Overstrand PA Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth.

“The issue has reported to us and we have carried out on-site inspections. Consequently, we have made arrangements for additional bin collections and been in dialogue with the concessions to resolve this issue.”

