Could a safe room for users be the solution to city's drug 'crisis'?

PUBLISHED: 12:03 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 23 January 2020

A city councillor has said a safe room for drug users could help solve a 'crisis' in the city. Staged photo depicting heroin use Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire

A city councillor has said a safe room for drug users could help solve a 'crisis' in the city. Staged photo depicting heroin use Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire

A city councillor believes Norwich could be the ideal place to pilot a "safe space" scheme for drug users in a bid to address what he describes as a "crisis" hitting the city.

Martin Schmierer, Green Party group leader, has put forward the issue for debate at City Hall, arguing that providing a safe space could go a long way to reducing the number of deaths as a result of drug abuse - while also helping to curb anti-social behaviour as a result.

Already in action in places in Europe such as Portugal, safe spaces - or drug consumption rooms - are facilities where people battling drug addiction can legally take substances in a controlled environment, in the presence of medical professionals and social workers.

Mr Schmierer said he would be keen for the city to be a pioneering location for the system in the United Kingdom, which he says in other parts of the world has helped reduce drug-related deaths and the spread of illnesses such as HIV and hepatitis prompted by sharing of needles.

He said: "In the places it has been trialled they have seen a reduction in the number of deaths related to drug use. Often if people are taking drugs on the streets they will have no idea of what the dosage is, exactly what they are taking and how to administer it properly.

"Having medical professionals and social services in the facility would mean that this risk would be reduced and that the people using it can be signposted to the support they need to wean themselves off."

Mr Schmierer added that were a safe space to be established it could help reduce drug-taking in public places and the anti-social behaviour that can often follow.

He added: "With issues like county lines we have seen how anti-social behaviour can stem from drug use and that it is a problem police simply can't arrest away. No matter how many people are arrested for drug offences they always seem to be replaced with another.

"Drug misuse needs to be looked at as much as a health issue as it is a crime issue and safe spaces would make a real difference."

The motion will be debated by Norwich City Council on Tuesday, January 28.

