Delight for campaigners as beauty spot is spared from development

Michelle Newton, West Road resident, and Geoff Hood, Valley View resident at Costessey, delighted that a planning application for 83 homes on the field behind them off Farmland Road, has been rejected. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A beauty spot straddling two parts of a Norfolk town has been spared from development by a planning inspector.

Members of Costessey-based Farmland Road Action Group, including Steve Codman (on the right) and county councillor Tim East (second from the right) Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE Members of Costessey-based Farmland Road Action Group, including Steve Codman (on the right) and county councillor Tim East (second from the right) Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Campaigners had feared that a bid to build 83 homes on the Tud Valley between New Costessey and Old Costessey could be revived on appeal.

However, there will be sighs for relief from those who fought the scheme, as Katrina Kozersky's appeal was dismissed by planning inspector David Spencer.

The scheme called for the homes to be built on land north of Farmland Road, which also included a public boardwalk and 27 affordable homes.

But after hearing evidence from the developer, South Norfolk Council and campaigners, Mr Spencer dismissed the appeal meaning the council's refusal stands.

View from the top of Farmland Road in Costessey across the Tud Valley. Picture: James Bass View from the top of Farmland Road in Costessey across the Tud Valley. Picture: James Bass

Tim East, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Costessey said: “This is down to three years of hard work by the Farmland Road Action Group, the Costessey community at large and councillors, who have worked extremely hard through three daunting refusals and an appeal to win through.

“The development would have had enormous disadvantages which would have seriously damaged the environment of the sensitive Tud Valley forever.”

Mr East had previously supported campaigners who opposed the scheme and spoke against it at the hearing.

He said: “Once built on, this sensitive river valley of the Tud, which has been there from time immemorial, will disappear forever.”

However Mr Spencer dismissed both appeals from Mrs Kozersky, one relating to the homes and another relating to the boardwalk and recreational walk around the site.

In his report, Mr Spencer said: “The scheme would result in a significant adverse landscape impact on both the characteristics of the sensitive valley fringe farmland and the rural river value due to loss of the open lower valley sides of the Tud.

“The proposal would also present accessibility challenges for the disabled, elderly and pregnant persons due to the very sleep gradient of the slope on Farmland Road providing the only means of access to the site.”

Jamie Childs of Howard Percival, Mrs Kozersky's agent, said it was too soon to provide comment on the matter at this stage.