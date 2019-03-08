Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Delight for campaigners as beauty spot is spared from development

PUBLISHED: 09:29 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 16 April 2019

Michelle Newton, West Road resident, and Geoff Hood, Valley View resident at Costessey, delighted that a planning application for 83 homes on the field behind them off Farmland Road, has been rejected. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michelle Newton, West Road resident, and Geoff Hood, Valley View resident at Costessey, delighted that a planning application for 83 homes on the field behind them off Farmland Road, has been rejected. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A beauty spot straddling two parts of a Norfolk town has been spared from development by a planning inspector.

Members of Costessey-based Farmland Road Action Group, including Steve Codman (on the right) and county councillor Tim East (second from the right) Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIEMembers of Costessey-based Farmland Road Action Group, including Steve Codman (on the right) and county councillor Tim East (second from the right) Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Campaigners had feared that a bid to build 83 homes on the Tud Valley between New Costessey and Old Costessey could be revived on appeal.

However, there will be sighs for relief from those who fought the scheme, as Katrina Kozersky's appeal was dismissed by planning inspector David Spencer.

The scheme called for the homes to be built on land north of Farmland Road, which also included a public boardwalk and 27 affordable homes.

But after hearing evidence from the developer, South Norfolk Council and campaigners, Mr Spencer dismissed the appeal meaning the council's refusal stands.

View from the top of Farmland Road in Costessey across the Tud Valley. Picture: James BassView from the top of Farmland Road in Costessey across the Tud Valley. Picture: James Bass

Tim East, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Costessey said: “This is down to three years of hard work by the Farmland Road Action Group, the Costessey community at large and councillors, who have worked extremely hard through three daunting refusals and an appeal to win through.

“The development would have had enormous disadvantages which would have seriously damaged the environment of the sensitive Tud Valley forever.”

Mr East had previously supported campaigners who opposed the scheme and spoke against it at the hearing.

He said: “Once built on, this sensitive river valley of the Tud, which has been there from time immemorial, will disappear forever.”

However Mr Spencer dismissed both appeals from Mrs Kozersky, one relating to the homes and another relating to the boardwalk and recreational walk around the site.

In his report, Mr Spencer said: “The scheme would result in a significant adverse landscape impact on both the characteristics of the sensitive valley fringe farmland and the rural river value due to loss of the open lower valley sides of the Tud.

“The proposal would also present accessibility challenges for the disabled, elderly and pregnant persons due to the very sleep gradient of the slope on Farmland Road providing the only means of access to the site.”

Jamie Childs of Howard Percival, Mrs Kozersky's agent, said it was too soon to provide comment on the matter at this stage.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after flat fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a flat fire on Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Thomas Chapman

Police targeting drivers using mobile phones this week

Norfolk Police carrying out Operation Ringtone in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Joyland in Great Yarmouth celebrates its 70th birthday

Kirsty Friday and her daughter Darcie, two, ride the ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth which are 70-years-old on Good Friday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chance to become part of history at Norfolk park

Artist's impression of how North Lodge Park in Cromer could look after the revamp. Picture: Friends of North Lodge Park
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists