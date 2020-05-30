Search

Parents and carers to hold protest against June 1 school openings

PUBLISHED: 12:46 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 30 May 2020

East Anglia Coronavirus Workers Support Group member Norman King. Picture: Norman King

Norman King

Concerned parents and carers are set to gather at a distance outside of County Hall on Monday to protest against the government’s schools return plan.

On the same day the government is due to put its “safe return” plan into motion, members of the East Anglian Workers Coronavirus Support Group will stage a demonstration over it at County Hall.

The protest will see members gather six feet apart from one another with placards and signs to make their worries heard.

Grandfather Norman King, 63, one of the organisers, said: “The government is calling it a safe return to school but of course we do not feel it is safe at all.

“The demonstration will continue what we’ve been doing to oppose it already - including standing outside of schools with signs and posting pictures on social media or doing virtual demonstration.

“My daughter-in-law is a teacher and I have grandchildren and I am terrified. No school should reopen until it is definitely safe to do so.”

It is not clear how many people plan to take part, but the support group’s Facebook page has 119 members.

While the government plan has given permission for Years One, Six and Reception to return to school from June 1, Norfolk County Council’s leader Andrew Proctor previously said it would be up to individual headteachers and governors to decide whether to follow through with this plan.

Already several Norfolk schools have revealed they will opt against doing so, until they can be assured the safety of their teachers and children is not being put at risk.

MORE: More schools shun June 1 reopening plan

