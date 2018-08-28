Consultation to start on choice of routes for Norwich NDR’s Western Link

The potential options for the Western Link. The thick purple line shows the route of the Baction gas pipes, while the yellow one shows the route of cables from the Hornsea Project Three wind farm. Pic: WSP/Norfolk County Council. WSP/Norfolk County Council

People can soon have their say over the possible routes for the link to join the Norwich Northern Distributor Road to the A47.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee, speaks at the ceremony to mark the imminent opening of the full Broadland Northway (NDR). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee, speaks at the ceremony to mark the imminent opening of the full Broadland Northway (NDR). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The potential routes for the so-called Western Link were recently unveiled by Norfolk County Council, with the costs ranging from £60m to £161m.

A 30ft high viaduct could be built over the River Wensum and its flood plains through some of the options, while two routes would need a second viaduct over the River Tud.

The NDR, also known as the Broadland Northway, ends at the A1065 Fakenham Road. At the planning stages a link to the A47 was ruled out, with the cost of finding a way to cross the Wensum Valley prohibitive.

However, the county council has made getting the link a priority. Officers say conversations with Natural England and the Environment Agency have given them hope of a solution. Funding would still need to be secured.

Critics, such as the Wensum Valley Alliance and the Campaign to Protect Rural England are against a new road.

Consultation starts on Monday, November 26, with people able to comment online at www.norfolk.gov.uk/nwl from that date.

However, there will also be staffed consultation events, where people can ask questions and respond in person.

Unless stated, they will run from 2pm and 8pm as follows: Ringland Village Hall (Wednesday, November 28), Drayton Village Hall (Monday, December 3), The Forum, Norwich (Tuesday, December 4 12pm-5pm), Hockering Village Hall (Wednesday, December 5), Easton Village Hall (Monday, December 10), Taverham Village Hall (Tuesday, December 11 12pm - 6pm), Hall For All, Weston Longville (Wednesday, December 12), Salvation Army Church, Fakenham (Friday, December 14), Aylsham Town Hall (Tuesday, January 8), Diamond Jubilee Lodge, Hellesdon (Thursday, January 10), Great Witchingham Village Hall (Friday, January 11), The Costessey Centre (Monday, January 14), Dereham Memorial Hall (Tuesday, January 15) and Honingham Village Hall (Wednesday, January 16).

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “It’s really important that we understand what people who live in, work in or travel through the area want from a Norwich Western Link.”

What are the options

Option A: Single carriageway upgrade to A1067 to Lenwade and B1535 to A47 Wood Lane junction at Honingham, using existing bridge at Attlebridge. Cost: £60m.

Option B: New dual carriageway and A1067 upgrade. New route to east of Weston Longville linked to A47 at Wood Lane junction. Two alternatives to link to A1067. New junction at Attlebridge, using current bridge or viaduct over Wensum, joining A1067 east of Attlebridge. Cost: £155m.

Option C: New dual carriageway and A1067 upgrade. Link to A47 at Wood Lane. New junction to take route between Weston Longville and Ringland, crossing Wensum on 2,362ft long viaduct. Cost: £153m.

Option D: New dual carriageway and A1067 upgrade. New route west of Ringland, linked to A47 either at Taverham Road junction or closer to the current Easton roundabout junction, crossing Wensum on viaduct. Second viaduct over Tud. Cost: £161m.