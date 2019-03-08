More than 500 homes could be built in town on edge of Norwich

More than 500 homes could be built off Salhouse Road in Sprowston.

A major new housing development could be built on the edge of Norwich adding more than 500 homes to an already expanding town.

A consortium made up of three of the most well known names in home building has set its sights on around 60 acres of farmland off Salhouse Road, in Sprowston, having made its intentions known earlier this year.

The group, made up of Hopkins Homes, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey, sought the views of those living nearby in May, over proposals to build 516 homes on White House Farm, not far from Sprowston Manor Golf Club.

Now though, an outline planning application has been lodged with Broadland Council, setting out the plans for the scheme, which also include a new local centre, a multi-use games arena and other play areas.

The proposals would provide the second phase of a larger scheme for the town from the consortium, which already has outline permission to build 1,233 homes off Blue Boar Lane.

It would also provide the latest development in the continued growth of Sprowston, with more than 800 homes and a new primary school set to be build on another plot off Salhouse Road - a scheme which includes upgrades to the road.

The site is one that has been allocated for a mixed-use development in the Norwich Growth Triangle Area Action Plan, with the scheme set to provide around 140 affordable houses.

A planning statement prepared by Bidwells on behalf of the consortium said: "The development will create a strong, vibrant and healthy community, with easy access to existing and planned local services and facilities."

However, already concerns are being expressed locally around how the town would cope with the continued growth, with early objectors worrying over medical provisions and the impact on traffic - with the homes set to be accessed via a host of points off Atlantic Avenue.

One objector, from Everett Close, said: "Road safety will be hugely impacted. Atlantic Avenue is already a hot spot for speeding vehicles and road traffic accidents."

The outline application will be considered by Broadland Council in due course.