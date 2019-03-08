Conservatives pick former army officer as candidate to be Norfolk's next police and crime commissioner

A former army officer is the Conservative pick to become the next police and crime commissioner for Norfolk.

Giles Orpen-Smellie has been selected as the Conservative candidate to succeed Lorne Green, who has been in the role since 2016.

The retired colonel spent more than 30 years in the army, commissioned into the Parachute regiment, which included tours in the Falklands, Northern Ireland, the first Gulf War, the Balkans, Sierra Leone and Iraq.

He was selected by Conservative members on Friday. Current police and crime commissioner Mr Green said in November last year he would not seek re-election in 2020.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said his campaign would focus on securing better funding for the police, increasing their visibility and building on work to support victims of crime, protect vulnerable people and rehabilitate offenders.

He said: "I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner candidate for Norfolk.

"People living and working across Norfolk want to feel safe on the streets and in their homes. If elected, working closely with the chief constable, I will do everything I can to support the police in keeping our communities safe.

"The prime minister, Boris Johnson, and the Conservative government have shown their commitment to the police with the plans to recruit 20,000 extra officers.

"I want to work to ensure Norfolk gets its fair share of new officers and continues to get the investment needed for existing officers to continue their work to keep people across the county safe."

The post of police and crime commissioner was created in November 2012. The first person to serve as police and crime commissioner was former Conservative county councillor Stephen Bett, who had become an independent.

In May 2016, at the end of his four-year term, Mr Bett was not successful in getting re-elected.

Former Canadian diplomat Mr Green won that election, with Dr Chris Jones, now a Labour county councillor, in second place.