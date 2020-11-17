Search

Concern after sudden surge in coronavirus cases in Wymondham

PUBLISHED: 17:46 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 17 November 2020

There has been a surge in positive coronavirus cases in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany Wales

There has been a surge in positive coronavirus cases in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany Wales

Action is being taken to try to control a surge in coronavirus cases in the Wymondham area, with the public being urged to make sure they follow the lockdown restrictions.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilDr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Public health bosses are working with South Norfolk Council on “immediate action” to try to control the increase in cases over the past week.

There have been 76 positive coronavirus cases in Wymondham East and Spooner Row in the seven days up to November 11 and 41 in Wymondham West.

That meant, respectively, rates of 652.2 cases per 100,000 people and 722.7 cases per 100,000 people.

And that meant Wymondham West had the 166th highest coronavirus case rate in England, with Wymondham East and Spooner Row in 273rd place.

In the previous week, there had been just five cases in Wymondham West and 22 in Wymondham East and Spooner Row.

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk said: “We are aware of the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the Wymondham area over the last week and we are working closely with South Norfolk Council so that immediate action is taken on the ground.

“Given the transmission taking place in the community, it is even more important that people are following the national restrictions, staying home as much as possible and isolating if they need to.

“As always, we would remind people to keep washing their hands, keeping their distance and to wear a face covering if needed.”

A spokesman for South Norfolk Council said: “The council is leafleting high footfall areas making sure that people are aware of the importance of following lockdown restrictions.

“At the same time, we are making sure that people know there is help available for those who have to self-isolate.

“We have redeployed staff from our leisure centres to help in our Help Hub and in our communities and we are also recruiting staff who will work as Covid-19 advisors, to offer help and support.

“If you live in South Norfolk or Broadland and need help or advice, relating to Covid-19 please call the Help Hub on 01508 533933.”

It has not been revealed whether any specific outbreak has triggered the surge in cases in the town.

There have recently been confirmed cases at both Wymondham College and Attleborough Academy.

Sapientia Education Trust last week said it had been advised by Public Health England that there were confirmed cases of Covid-19 in both schools.

Both schools remained open and pupils continuing to attend as normal unless they displayed symptoms or had been notified that they should self-isolate.

