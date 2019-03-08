Revealed: Two well-known pubs set for major refurbishments

The Compleat Angler in Norwich and the Whiffler in Hellesdon are both set for major refurbishments. Pictures: Archant Archant

Two pubs in the Norwich area could be set for significant revamps in the coming months, including one of the first you see when arriving in the city by train.

The Compleat Angler, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Compleat Angler, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Suffolk brewery and pub chain Greene King is lining up a six-figure investment in the Compleat Angler on Prince of Wales Road, the riverside pub which once served as the main port of call for away football fans.

The renovation of the local, which also provides access to the Riverside Walk through its garden, would see a section of the ground floor infilled, extra seating and lighting.

Meanwhile, Wetherspoons will this week discover whether its bid to invest £1m in the Whiffler in Hellesdon has been a success, with a renovation scheme up for council decision on Wednesday.

The plan calls for a new conservatory area to be built on the front of the building, expansion work to the pub's kitchen and the pub's parking capacity increased.

The Whiffler pub in Hellesdon. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Whiffler pub in Hellesdon. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Should the renovation be approved by Broadland Council's planning committee on Wednesday, it would also see the creation of some 30 new jobs at the pub.

A spokesman for Greene King said the Compleat Angler's refurbishment would also see new jobs created - but did not specify how many.

They said: "We're delighted to be planning a six-figure investment at the Compleat Angler, pending planning approval.

"This is a well-known and beloved pub for the city and our aim is to give a timely refurbishment to maintain its popularity and appeal.

"We are still at early stages of planning but if we receive approval we would expect a brief closure to allow work to take place in a few months time and will be recruiting for some additional roles."

The chain is awaiting decisions on both licensing and planning applications to Norwich CIty Council.

Eddie Gershon, spokesman of Wetherspoons meanwhile, said: "The Whiffler is a popular pub in the area and we are always keen to improve our pubs for the benefit of our customers.

"We would be delighted if the plans were approved, but will await the outcome of the planning committee's decision."

Mr Gershon added that if approved the works would likely by carried out in 2020 and the pub would be closed for the duration - but it remained to be seen how long this would be for.