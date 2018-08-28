Community group makes successful bid for market town improvements but what do you think?

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:14 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 05 December 2018

District cllr Paul Claussen, district cllr Alison Webb and Mike Webb, chair of aboutDereham Partnership. Picture: CAROLYN COLEMAN

A community organisation working to highlight all that is great about Dereham has been awarded funding to improve the mid-Norfolk town.

The aboutDereham Partnership has received up to £4,900 from Breckland Council’s Market Towns Initiative for a study to improve the pedestrian signs in the town centre.

The group, formed in January this year, is an association of voluntary and community groups based in and near the market town with a common aim of raising its profile and informing visitors and residents of its activities and attractions .

Mike Webb, chairman of the aboutDereham Partnership Board, said that as well as existing signs being out of date, there are no signs at all to some key destinations.

“The science and art of wayfinding has moved on a long way since the existing signs were installed,” he said. “We want to welcome visitors to our town with bright, attractive and informative signs and maps that clearly show them the various attractions and amenities that exist.”

Supporting the project, district councillor Paul Claussen, who is Breckland Council’s executive member for place, said: “The scheme will consider pedestrian footfall in the town, the signposting in place, and how the image and identity of the town can be enhanced so it is a destination of choice for visitors.”

The bid was also backed by district councillor Alison Webb, ward member for Dereham, who said she was “delighted” that the group had secured the funding for the study.

“At last we can start to improve the town centre and attract more visitors.

“The shops, cafés and restaurants in Dereham need more people to visit the town, and this initiative, together with promotion in tourist information centres, will help the town to do this.”

The aboutDereham Partnership, with work undertaken by the Friends of the Dereham Memorial Hall, submitted a bid to Breckland Council requesting funding to employ consultants to design a signage solution for the town.

It is part of a wider vision for the future of Dereham which the group hopes will bring together public, private and the voluntary sector all working toward one overarching plan.

For more information on aboutDereham visit the website www.aboutDereham.org.

