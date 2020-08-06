Work begins on town’s ‘exciting’ new skate park

Visualisations of the new skate park in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Archant

Construction of a new skate park has started after years of planning between the skating community and councillors.

The new skate park at Cobholm in Great Yarmouth, will replace the wooden park in the same location, next to the multi-use games area off Mill Road.

Made of reinforced concrete, the new upgraded facility will include ramps and grind rails set into a polished surface, with work expected to last six to eight weeks.

Funding, from Great Yarmouth Borough Council and housing developer contributions, was agreed following a request to councillors by young people from youth charity MAP and the local skating community.

Councillor Penny Carpenter, chair of the environmental committee, said: “This is a great example of where our local young people, supported by our excellent Neighbourhoods and Communities Team and local councillors, have shared their views and essentially led on bringing forward this new and exciting facility for their community.

“This has been a long-awaited project and I thank everyone who has contributed to the final design.

“I am delighted to see this being started and I look forward to the opening.

“This is a very welcome new facility for all ages to enjoy.”