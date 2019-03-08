Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

WATCH: Clive Lewis accused of being a ‘misogynist bully boy’ during Commons clash

PUBLISHED: 15:06 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 19 March 2019

Norwich MP Clive Lewis during Commons clash with Tory MP Claire Perry. Picture PA/ParliamentTV

Norwich MP Clive Lewis during Commons clash with Tory MP Claire Perry. Picture PA/ParliamentTV

Archant

A Norwich MP faced suggestions he was a “misogynist bully boy” during a Commons clash with a government minister.

Norwich MP Clive Lewis during Commons clash with Tory MP Claire Perry. Picture PA/ParliamentTVNorwich MP Clive Lewis during Commons clash with Tory MP Claire Perry. Picture PA/ParliamentTV

Conservative frontbencher Claire Perry made the claim after Clive Lewis gesticulated and shouted as she responded to his question.

At one point, business minister Ms Perry asked if Mr Lewis was going to ask her to “get on my knees next” - a reference to a previous incident involving the Norwich South MP.

In 2017, Mr Lewis was criticised over a video in which he jokingly told a man to “get on your knees *****”.

Speaking during business, energy and industrial strategy questions, Mr Lewis criticised the Government’s rhetoric on climate change and asked if they would ever announce a cut in the “lavish support it doles out to its friends in the fossil fuel industry”.

Ms Perry replied: “It’s news to me that the Labour Party’s policy is to be anti the oil and gas industry that employs so many hundreds of thousands of people.

“And when it comes to rhetoric, (Mr Lewis) should just go and practise in front of the bathroom mirror.”

At this point Mr Lewis waved his arms in mock horror before laughing, with Ms Perry adding: “Perhaps he’s going to ask me to ‘get on my knees next’, Mr Speaker.

“What we do on this side of the House is focus on facts.”

Mr Lewis then shouted “maybe answer the question”, which prompted the minister to say: “He was very clear that he wasn’t a misogynist bully boy.

“I think his activity and behaviour today suggests quite the opposite.”

Mr Lewis continued gesticulating as Ms Perry concluded her answer, in which she said the Government has “not slashed support for renewable energy”.

On a later question, asked by Labour MP Dennis Skinner, Ms Perry said many people, including the GMB union, supported fracking.

This prompted Mr Skinner to shout “they’re wrong”, with Ms Perry replying: “He says the unions are wrong, that’s probably a first.

“If he’d stop yelling - crikey, I do have to say Mr Speaker, I feel desperately sorry for female members on the Opposition benches if this is how their colleagues treat them, being howled down, winked at - he’s not in his place (Mr Lewis) - and kisses blown after a question.

“The brocialists are in full control of the Labour Party.”

Most Read

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Goalkeeper charged with punching referee during football match

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

Father-of-two killed in head-on crash with lorry on wrong side of road, court told

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

Jeyamalar Rajasingam who has appeard in court charged with the murder of her husband. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He never spoke about his own pain’ - Father-of-four who took his own life was ashamed of mental health struggles

Attleborough father Neil Davis, who took his own life last month, with wife Tina Davis. Photo: Submitted

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

Plans for 200 new homes approved for second time - despite town’s objections

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Farke’s on a horse? The story behind the chant bringing added fun to Norwich City’s promotion push

Lippstadt players and fans said farewell to Daniel Farke in 2015, in memorable style Picture: SV Lippstadt 08
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists