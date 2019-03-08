Search

Multiplex cinema and hotel vision for car park

PUBLISHED: 06:30 19 March 2019

The former Battery Green multi storey car park in Lowestoft prior to its closure. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Archant

‘A landmark building for the town.’

Demolition works at the Battery Green car park in Lowestoft nearing completion last year. Picture: Nick ButcherDemolition works at the Battery Green car park in Lowestoft nearing completion last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

That is the aspiration of a council as a prominent site in Lowestoft is earmarked for retail and leisure development.

With more than 9,000 new homes and 5,000 new jobs proposed in the Waveney Local Plan, which looks set to be adopted on Wednesday, March 20, among the areas for potential development is the former Battery Green car park in Lowestoft.

A temporary car park has opened on the former site of Battery Green car park. Photo: James Carr.A temporary car park has opened on the former site of Battery Green car park. Photo: James Carr.

In May last year a temporary car park opened on the site of the former multi-storey car park as “longer term options for the future of the site” was assessed.

Back then, the 59-space car park opened in place of the demolished 550-space Battery Green car park.

According to the Local Plan it “offers a prime site for redevelopment for town centre uses,” with the 2.15 acres (0.87ha) site potentially accommodating retail and leisure development uses “such as a cinema and a town centre hotel.”

It states: “Development of this type on this site will have a significant positive impact on the vitality and viability of Lowestoft town centre.

“At this stage the exact mix and level of development has not been established.

“The new development should be designed to the highest possible architectural standard and create a landmark building for the town.”

In the ‘Strategy for the Lowestoft Area’ part of the local plan, the retail core and enhanced leisure area section states: “Expand and enhance the retail and leisure offer including multiplex cinema and restaurants.”

