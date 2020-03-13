Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Norwich MP urged to shelve city council and crime commissioner elections

13 March, 2020 - 06:30
Chloe Smith, Norwich North MP and the government's constitution minister. Pic: Neil Didsbury

Chloe Smith, Norwich North MP and the government's constitution minister. Pic: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The coronavirus outbreak could lead to the shelving of elections for Norfolk's police and crime commissioner and at Norwich City Council.

The Electoral Commission has written to Norwich North MP Chloe Smith - the government's constitution minister - to recommend local elections be postponed.

The commission says the coronavirus outbreak means there are 'real risks' to holding votes in May and has advocated ministers put off the votes until the autumn due to the 'unprecedented times'.

Mayoral, council and police and crime commissioner elections are scheduled for May 7.

In Norfolk, there are due to be elections for a third of seats at Norwich City Council and for the role of Norfolk police and crime commissioner, currently held by Conservative Lorne Green, who is standing down.

The police and crime commissioner role in Suffolk is also due to be voted on.

You may also want to watch:

The commission's plea comes only hours after London mayor Sadiq Khan said chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty had assured him there was 'no logical reason to postpone or cancel elections'.

But in its letter to Ms Smith, the commission said voters could be put off participating due to contamination fears around the virus.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, in a sombre press conference in Downing Street, warned that coronavirus was the 'worst public health crisis for a generation'.

Bob Posner, the commission's chief executive, wrote: 'The risks to delivery that have been identified are such that we cannot be confident that voters will be able to participate in the polls safely and confidently, nor that campaigners and parties will be able to put their case to the electorate.

'We therefore call on the government to take steps to provide early clarity to all those with an interest in the electoral process. And on the available information and position we recommend the government now delay the May 7 polls until the autumn.'

Ms Smith said: 'We are working to facilitate the local, mayoral, and police and crime commissioner elections on May 7.

'We continue to work closely with those delivering the elections, while being guided by the evidence and latest advice from medical experts.'

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

MORE: Ill told to stay home to protect others

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Flood alerts in place for parts of Norfolk

The Environment Agency has warned there could be flooding at Potter Heigham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Coronavirus: Ill must stay at home to protect others, says Norfolk public health director

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Chelsea ace tests positive for coronavirus as Premier League prepare to hold emergency fixtures meeting

Chelsea and England ace Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Mark Armstrong: What a runner must try and do when their event is in doubt

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Coronavirus: Ill must stay at home to protect others, says Norfolk public health director

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Coronavirus: ‘Many more families will lose loved ones before their time’ says Boris Johnson

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24