‘I am truly sorry’: MP’s husband apologises for ‘offensive’ coronavirus claims

PUBLISHED: 18:17 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 04 September 2020

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean met in 2013 and have two young children. Photo: Bill Smith

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean met in 2013 and have two young children. Photo: Bill Smith

The husband of a Norfolk MP has apologised for comments he made claiming coronavirus was a “mental illness”.

Sandy McFadzean at the march against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday August 29 in London. Photo: Twitter/@stateistoobigSandy McFadzean at the march against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday August 29 in London. Photo: Twitter/@stateistoobig

Sandy McFadzean, husband of Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, said he apologised “unreservedly” for the “offensive comments” which came as he joined a protest against facemasks and vaccinations.

Mr McFadzean attended last weekend’s march in London where protesters carried signs against coronavirus measures.

MORE: Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

A poster for the march, retweeted by Mr McFadzean on Twitter, also called for no track and trace, an end to social distancing, and no facemasks.

In posts on Twitter Mr McFadzean has denied the existence of Covid-19. In July he wrote: “Covid-19 is most likely an outbreak of mental illness.”

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill SmithChloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

He has retweeted posts describing the government as “globalist puppets” and “tyrants”.

One post he retweeted swore at the government for announcing fines on people who joined mass gatherings.

His Twitter account was deleted on Wednesday afternoon after Ms Smith was contacted for comment by this newspaper.

In a personal statement issued on Friday, he said he wanted to apologise and that “many of my comments were wrong”.

He said: ““I would like to apologise unreservedly for the offensive comments I published on Twitter.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for so many families and I am truly sorry for the hurt I have caused.

“Many of my comments were wrong and do not reflect the views of anyone else I am associated with.”

MORE: ‘Everyone’s entitled to their own view’: MP responds to husband’s Covid-19 conspiracies

Minister of state for the constitution, Ms Smith has supported the government’s policies against coronavirus.

She changed her Twitter name during the pandemic to reflect the government message of “Stay Alert, Save Lives.”

After her husband’s comment came to light, she said: “My husband’s a private citizen. Everyone’s entitled to their own view, and to debate. I take a different view.”

One of last weekend’s protest organisers, Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, was arrested and fined £10,000 after the march for the offence of holding a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor place.

Other speakers included conspiracy theorist David Icke, who believes coronavirus is linked to 5G technology.

