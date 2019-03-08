Norwich North MP outlines plans upon return from leave

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has announced her latest priorities as she returns from maternity leave. Picture: Boo Marshall Photography Boo Marshall 2019

On her return from maternity leave, Norwich MP Chloe Smith has set out a fresh list of priorities for her constituency.

Conservative Norwich North MP Ms Smith has listed improvements in local transport, healthcare and education as early priorities for her return to work following the birth of her second child.

She has pledged to push for road upgrades including a Western Link for the Broadland Northway (NDR), to hold a conference with headteachers to support local schools, and to continue running the Norwich for Jobs scheme for young people which she helped to launch in 2013.

In Westminster, Ms Smith says she will continue to vote for a Brexit deal - but would support pushing forward with an exit even if parliament won't support a deal.

She will officially return from leave on Monday, October 28 and will return to the normal schedule of working in Westminster from Monday to Thursday and conducting constituency meetings on Fridays.

Her first Friday will include an advice surgery and meeting at the new Gurney Medical Surgery on Fishergate and a meeting with the local police to discuss crime and anti-social behaviour issues raised by residents.

Ms Smith said: "I'm raring to go. There's a lot to do in Westminster, while locally it's clear what we can do to make sure Norwich stays a great place to live. I'll continue working hard for everyone in Norwich North.

"My husband and I are really touched by lot of kind wishes from local people while I've had our second baby, and I'm grateful to my constituency office team who have helped constituents in my absence.

"I will continue to keep constituents up to date with my work on my local priorities both on my website and across my social media platforms. In return, please get in touch on any matter, local or national - I always want to hear from you, and will always do my best to help."