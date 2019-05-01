Search

Homes could be built on car park in King's Lynn

01 May, 2019 - 06:46
New homes could be built on the Chapel Street car park in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

New homes could be built on the Chapel Street car park in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

New homes could be built on a car park in the centre of King’s Lynn.

West Norfolk council is advertising for a design team oversee the redevelopment of the Chapel Street Car Park, opposite its offices.

The brief for the £800,000 project says: “The initial contract will be to complete the necessary surveys and studies in preparation all for a full planning application for the site complete with designs and costings.

“Subject to elected member approval, the contract is expected to be extended to cover the completion of the planning process to detailed approval.”

The council says it is looking for a “deliverable and viable” vision for the site, which became a car park after 1930s slum clearances.

It lies close to the historic St Nicholas Chapel, Tuesday Market Place and former Tudor Rose Hotel, which is set to be converted into flats.

