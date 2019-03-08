CCTV could be used to enforce new housing estate bus gate

CCTV could be used to monitor a new bus gate on a 259-home estate in Horsford.

Developer David Wilson Homes is planning to build the bus gate at its new Kingfisher Meadows estate, off Holt Road, in 2020.

It will be used to connect the estate with the neighbouring Butterfly Mill development and ensure only buses can use it.

A consultation carried out by David Wilson Homes determined that residents preferred to see the bus gate enforced by a rising bollard system.

But Norfolk County Council said rising bollards elsewhere in the county had proved to be unreliable and requested that a CCTV system is used instead.

A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes said: "As such, in agreement with the county council, we are now looking at alternatives to best enforce the bus gate and designs for signage and a CCTV camera system are being prepared.

"The county council has extensive experience of using CCTV across the county. The CCTV uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition on site to detect an offence.

"The bus gate will be installed 2020."