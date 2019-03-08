Search

Campaigners to protest new sand quarry on woodland and fen today

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 March 2019

Aerial view of the Sibelco Leziate site. Proposed new site at Marham and Shouldham will be the biggest in the country. Photo: CATSS

Concerned residents will protest the construction of a new quarry on a woodland and fen site today.

MP Elizabeth Truss and members of Campaigners against two silica sites (CATSS) meet at the proposed new silica site in Marham and Shouldham. Photo: CATSSMP Elizabeth Truss and members of Campaigners against two silica sites (CATSS) meet at the proposed new silica site in Marham and Shouldham. Photo: CATSS

Campaigners Against Two Silica Sites (CATSS) are protesting against plans for a Silica sand extraction quarry to be built between Shouldham and Marham in west Norfolk.

The outline plans proposed by Sibelco UK Ltd to Norfolk County Council state that they would pump the sand, which is used to make glass, from the site to its processing facility at Leziate.

A petition against the plans has been signed 1,235 times.

On a visit with CATSS members to the site in January, Elizabeth Truss, MP for south west Norfolk said: “I echo their reservations, questioning the need for such a large scale quarry, the impact this will have on the environment and their homes plus the damage that will potentially be caused to the historic nature of this area.”

The protest starts at 10am at the carpark in Shouldham Warren.

