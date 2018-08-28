Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fears care village plan on edge of woods could harm bats and newts

PUBLISHED: 17:21 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 22 January 2019

Jason Beckett, of The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, who has raised concerns about plans for a care village close to the woods PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Jason Beckett, of The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, who has raised concerns about plans for a care village close to the woods PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

ARCHANT NORFOLK

A parcel of woodland close to Norwich could make way for a new care village, capable of homing more than 100 people.

Lowestoft-based care provider Carlton Hall is looking to place a 68-bed care home, 23 flats and 18 bungalows on a site off Pound Lane in Thorpe, on the edge of Norwich.

However, the new development would come at the loss of an area of woodland, which would be cut into to allow the village to be built.

The development, which would be Carlton Hall’s second care village, is proposed to create 75 new jobs, providing flats and bungalows for assisted living alongside the care home itself.

The proposals have prompted concerns from the Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, a group formed around 10 years ago to protect the woods neighbouring the site.

Jason Beckett, of the Friends, said: “The ecology support submitted with the application admits the development would be damaging to bats and great crested newts, which is concerning.

“Even thought it would be outside of the county wildlife site, the woods still rely heavily on the green corridors surrounding them, so it’s an application we would be unlikely to support.

“As a group, we will keep an eye on it and I am particularly interested to see what the council’s take on it is.”

However, the ecology report argues that the potential damage would be outweighed by the economic benefits the development would provide.

As part of the scheme, two homes within the site - Tawny Lodge and The Beeches - stand to be demolished to allow the village to take shape.

The scheme would see the removal of three groups of trees and more than a dozen individual plants and hedges.

The site is close to the former Oasis sports and leisure club, which itself is due to be demolished to make way for homes.

If approved, it will become latest care village to successfully receive Broadland’s backing, with the council’s planning committee approving a scheme for a development in Reepham earlier this month.

Carlton Hall has been approached for comment on the application.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

International DJ with roots in Norfolk youth work to drop fifth album

BCee, or Steve Jefroy, a drum and base DJ based in Palgrave near Diss. PHOTO: ROSSUMEDIA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists