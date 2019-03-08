'It is a fantastic location' - New care village by woodland site gets the go ahead

The company behind Carlton Hall care village is planning to open a new care village in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture; Nick Butcher

Plans for a new care home nestled on the edge of a county wildlife area have been given the go ahead.

The company behind Carlton Colville-based Carlton Hall set its sights on land off of Pound Lane in Thorpe St Andrew for a new care village earlier this year.

The proposal set out a vision for a village consisting of a new 80-bed care home and 19 assisted living bungalows and was a scaled-back version of previously submitted plans.

And this vision is now set to become a reality, after Broadland Council's planning committee agreed to give the scheme the go ahead.

A spokesman for Carlton Care Home said: "We are delighted to have been granted planning permission for our new care village at Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew.

"It is a fantastic location and we are now keen to preserve its tranquil natural ambience, while providing the much-needed service to the local community.

"We have had a lot of interest from local people on the sheltered accommodation provision of the bungalows and the care home. Now we look forward to providing first-class care facilities and jobs for local people."

The new facility is set to provide care for upwards of 100 people and planning papers suggest it will provide around 75 jobs in the care sector.

However, the plans will also see the demolition of two existing cottages, Tawny Lodge and beech Lodge, the latter of which was subject to a failed bid to be made a listed building.

The new care village will sit on the edge of a county wildlife site known as Belmore and Brown's Plantation, and close to the former Oasis Sports and Lesure Centre.

Over the course of the application, a number of amendments were made in response to feedback local, which included the removal of 23 assisted living flats originally proposed.

Revisions also saw the layout of the village amended to provide greater breathing space between the buildings and the woodland area and a new access point proposed.

It remains to be seen at this stage when work to build it will begin.