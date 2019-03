Seventeen care homes in Norfolk likely to be sold - for just one pound each

Springdale Care Home in Brundall. One of the care homes which could be sold for £1. Photo: Steve Adams

Seventeen care homes look likely to be sold by Norfolk County Council - for just £1 each.

The council owns the homes, which are in locations across the county.

County Hall currently lets the homes to its own arms-length company Norse Care, which provides social care to people living in the residential homes.

Those leases were due to last for 25 years, but council officers say it makes sense to simply transfer the freehold for the homes to Norse Care.

Members of the council’s business and property committee will be asked at a meeting tomorrow to agree to sell the freehold for each of the homes to Norse Care for £1 each.

Officers say that, the £1 fee is the book value of the homes, given the terms of the lease give Norse Care the option for a transfer of the freehold.

Norse Care would continue to run the homes following the transfer.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, said: “This arrangement will enable Norse Care to provide a wide range of high quality care places, which supports our ambitions for the local care market and ensures a sufficient supply of suitable places.”

The homes which would be sold if councillors give the transfer the go-ahead are: St Edmunds in Attleborough; Springdale in Brundall; Beauchamp House in Chedgrave; St Nicholas House in Dereham; Cranmer House in Fakenham; Rebecca Court in Heacham; Harker House in Long Stratton; Munhaven in Mundesley; Rose Meadow in North Walsham; Bishop Herbert in Norwich; Ellacombe in Norwich; Woodlands in South Wootton; Sydney House in Stalham; Westfields in Swaffham; Burman House in Terrington St John and Linden Court in Watton.

The committee will also be asked to agree that Norse Care should be allowed to acquire the Norfolk County Council-owned former Herondale care home in Acle.

The complex, which dates from the 1970s, used to be run as a day and respite centre by Age UK Norfolk.

Plans have been lodged by the county council to replace the centre with a block of 58 flats for people aged 55 and over.

Acle parish council supports the idea in principle, but wants to ensure all parking is contained within the site.