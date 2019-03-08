Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Motor trader fined after car loses ill-fitted wheel at 60mph on A11 a day after sale

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 12 July 2019

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

Google

A national motor trader has been fined thousands of pounds, after a car sold from its Norwich branch lost a wheel on the A11 - just a day after its sale.

On Wednesday, November 14, Car Shop on Boundary Lane in Hellesdon sold a pre-owned 2016 Renault Clio to a female customer.

The next day, the driver experienced a lucky escape after one of the car's front wheels came tumbling off - as it was driven at 60mph along the A11.

While the motorist was left unharmed by the incident, she was shocked and shaken by her near miss - which saw a quick-thinking lorry driver reposition and slow on the road to shield her vehicle from fellow road users.

Police investigations into the incident led to the discovery that the vehicle's wheel nuts were not correctly tightened. Officers found that two wheel nuts on one wheel were only tightened to two thirds of the level they should have been.

After Norfolk County Council's trading standards was alerted, a full investigation was launched, and on Thursday the national car supermarket appeared before magistrates in Norwich to face prosecution.

You may also want to watch:

The incident left the company with a court bill of £8,713.08, with magistrates in Norwich slapping it with a £6,667 fine, also ordering it to pay the £1,308.08 cost of bringing the case to court and a £666 victim charge.

After the hearing, Sophie Leney, head of the council's trading standards, said the car could have had "fatal consequences".

Following the hearing, James Dunkley, commercial director of Car Shop - which opened in Norwich in July 2012 - said the matter was "brought to a mutually satisfactory conclusion" with the customer - and that the technician responsible had been placed on a final warning.

He said: "We would like to reassure all our customers this was an isolated case caused by genuine human error.

"We apologised to the affected customer immediately and have worked with them to address their concerns and make things right.

"Following a review of this case we have added extra checks on every vehicle at the point of repair and quality control to a level that exceeds industry standards.

"We have also partnered with the RAC to conduct daily independent inspections of select vehicles."

The firm said the car had been bought through its preparation facility in Leighton Buzzard, which is where the error would have happened.

Most Read

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

Aerial pictures show new trains housed in mid-Norfolk

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway. Picture: Mike Page

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Motor trader fined after car loses ill-fitted wheel at 60mph on A11 a day after sale

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

A 24-hour Norwich gym has closed ‘until safe for use’

The Gym in Norwich city centre. Photo: Ruth Lawes

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Green light paves way for new Iceland and Home Bargains stores in Norwich

Iceland and Home Bargains are looking to join Homebase in Hall Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists