Campers who pitched up on bird sanctuary island given talking to by police

Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Two people have been given advice by police after unknowingly setting up camp in the middle of a protected bird sanctuary.

Emergency services including police and the fire service were called to Bawsey Country Park, near King’s Lynn at around noon on Saturday to reports of a group of people on a restricted part of the park.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service deployed a boat and emergency services discovered two people camping on an island in the middle of the lake.

The island, which a police spokesman said is called the Great Island, is located in the centre of the lake and is a designated bird sanctuary.

It took firefighters more than an hour and a half to access the island and move the campers on, who were unaware the island was a bird sanctuary.

A police spokesman said that officers then offered words of advice to the campers, but no offences had been committed.