Search

Advanced search

Campers who pitched up on bird sanctuary island given talking to by police

PUBLISHED: 15:54 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 30 May 2020

Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Two people have been given advice by police after unknowingly setting up camp in the middle of a protected bird sanctuary.

Emergency services including police and the fire service were called to Bawsey Country Park, near King’s Lynn at around noon on Saturday to reports of a group of people on a restricted part of the park.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service deployed a boat and emergency services discovered two people camping on an island in the middle of the lake.

The island, which a police spokesman said is called the Great Island, is located in the centre of the lake and is a designated bird sanctuary.

It took firefighters more than an hour and a half to access the island and move the campers on, who were unaware the island was a bird sanctuary.

A police spokesman said that officers then offered words of advice to the campers, but no offences had been committed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston that will now reopen to more pupils on June 8 . Picture: Paul Shreeves/Geograph

This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

More than 700 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Norfolk hospitals

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk this weekend

Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station this Saturday after it was rescheduled due to bad weather. Photo: PA/ David J. Phillip

‘Love you old boy’ - TV star Simon Thomas pays tribute after death of his father

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

One new coronavirus death reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Campers who pitched up on bird sanctuary island given talking to by police

Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Which public toilets are open in north Norfolk?

More public toilets in North Norfolk have reopened. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Two freed by firefighters after road crash

Emergency services were called to a crash at Primrose Corner, near Little Plumstead and Blofied. Pic: Google Street View.

Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk this weekend

Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station this Saturday after it was rescheduled due to bad weather. Photo: PA/ David J. Phillip
Drive 24