Search

Advanced search

Residents call for council action on ‘disturbances’ from city sex workers

PUBLISHED: 06:21 10 September 2020

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. One of the entrances to Old Library Woods

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. One of the entrances to Old Library Woods

Geraldine Scott

Residents demanding action over issues with city sex workers say they are woken up by “shouting and screaming” and find “used condoms, needles and faeces”.

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Rosary Road and the entrance to Old Library WoodsThe area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Rosary Road and the entrance to Old Library Woods

People living near Rosary Road in Norwich urged city councillors to support the renewal of police orders to tackle “anti-social behaviour”.

During a meeting of Norwich City Council’s cabinet, held on Wednesday, September 9, residents highlighted “disturbances” and asked councillors to call for the renewal of public space protection orders (PSPOs) to tackle the issue.

Abigail Murray told councillors: “We have for some years suffered anti-social behavior from the street prostitutes.

“Even during these times of Covid we are still experiencing regular disturbances.

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Rosary RoadThe area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Rosary Road

READ MORE: Two sex-trafficked women rescued by police in Norwich

“We are frequently woken up by shouting and screaming all night long. Neighbours and friends are harassed on the street and while parking their cars by the prostitutes soliciting them.

“We often find used condoms and needles in the area. We have also reported human faeces in Old Library Wood and our back alley.”

Ms Murray said the problems had been raised at community policing meetings and reported to the city council.

You may also want to watch:

She added: “We are aware that a PSPO renewal is required in the autumn and this offers a good opportunity for the area covered to be extended and for additional types of anti-social behaviour to be covered.

“We would like the areas around Rosary Road, Old Library Wood, King Street and Mousehold Street to be covered focusing on street prostitution and kerb crawlers.

READ MORE: Prostitute or police officer? We join operation to crackdown on sex work

“The police also appear to have shown some support for the idea.”

Kevin Maguire, cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment, said: “The council has been working with the police to address the issues you mention.

“Part of this is using existing powers to address these issues.”

He said it was important to “support these street sex workers out of the business, otherwise you risk relocating the issue, rather than resolving it through enforcement alone.”

And he added: “The city of Norwich has had something like 40pc of its funding cut in real terms. It is important to that note police already have powers to deal with kerb crawling as a criminal matter.”

He said the council would continue to work with police and partners on the issue.

READ MORE: Big rise in violent crime and sex offences in Norfolk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Residents call for council action on ‘disturbances’ from city sex workers

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. One of the entrances to Old Library Woods

I won’t walk 500 miles: Mum told to travel to Scotland for coronavirus test

Ruth Makoff with son Rowan. Ruth was offered a walk through test, 430 miles away from Norwich in St Andrews. Photo: Ruth Makoff

MP Chloe Smith responds to criticism of her husband calling coronavirus a ‘mental illness’

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Family racially abused while waiting for Bewilderwood boat

A boat ride at Bewilderwood. Police are investigating an inident of racist abuse that happened when a family were queuing for a boat. Picture: James Rouse

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I won’t walk 500 miles: Mum told to travel to Scotland for coronavirus test

Ruth Makoff with son Rowan. Ruth was offered a walk through test, 430 miles away from Norwich in St Andrews. Photo: Ruth Makoff

Prime Minister’s ‘moonshot’ plan to get UK back to normal by Christmas

(Left to right) Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance lay out the new coronavirus plan. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus rules: How will they affect me?

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town’s Christmas light switch-on replaced with festive market

Hundreds gathered for the Swaffham Christmas Lights switch-on. Picture: Swaffham Town Council