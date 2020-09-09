Residents call for council action on ‘disturbances’ from city sex workers

Geraldine Scott

Residents demanding action over issues with city sex workers say they are woken up by “shouting and screaming” and find “used condoms, needles and faeces”.

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Rosary Road and the entrance to Old Library Woods

People living near Rosary Road in Norwich urged city councillors to support the renewal of police orders to tackle “anti-social behaviour”.

During a meeting of Norwich City Council’s cabinet, held on Wednesday, September 9, residents highlighted “disturbances” and asked councillors to call for the renewal of public space protection orders (PSPOs) to tackle the issue.

Abigail Murray told councillors: “We have for some years suffered anti-social behavior from the street prostitutes.

“Even during these times of Covid we are still experiencing regular disturbances.

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Rosary Road

“We are frequently woken up by shouting and screaming all night long. Neighbours and friends are harassed on the street and while parking their cars by the prostitutes soliciting them.

“We often find used condoms and needles in the area. We have also reported human faeces in Old Library Wood and our back alley.”

Ms Murray said the problems had been raised at community policing meetings and reported to the city council.

She added: “We are aware that a PSPO renewal is required in the autumn and this offers a good opportunity for the area covered to be extended and for additional types of anti-social behaviour to be covered.

“We would like the areas around Rosary Road, Old Library Wood, King Street and Mousehold Street to be covered focusing on street prostitution and kerb crawlers.

“The police also appear to have shown some support for the idea.”

Kevin Maguire, cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment, said: “The council has been working with the police to address the issues you mention.

“Part of this is using existing powers to address these issues.”

He said it was important to “support these street sex workers out of the business, otherwise you risk relocating the issue, rather than resolving it through enforcement alone.”

And he added: “The city of Norwich has had something like 40pc of its funding cut in real terms. It is important to that note police already have powers to deal with kerb crawling as a criminal matter.”

He said the council would continue to work with police and partners on the issue.

