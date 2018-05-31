‘The noise would be unbearable’ - Residents object to new outdoor stage at holiday park
PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 May 2020
Residents are up in arms over a holiday park’s “inconsiderate” bid to build an outdoor stage and film-screening area on site.
Haven Leisure Limited submitted an application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council asking for a licence change which would allow “movies, plays and musical performances” to be played outdoors at Caister-on-Sea holiday park.
The proposed timings would be 11am-11pm Monday to Saturday and 12-10.30pm on Sundays, and the screen would be installed opposite the main entertainment building.
But those living around the park are furious at the plans.
Vaughn Rice, who lives on Dodd Close, even put together a petition signed by 22 of his neighbours objecting to the licence change.
He said: “The park has been nothing but inconsiderate and dismissive of my noise complaints over the five years I’ve lived here, and there’s nothing to suggest that their attitude would change once outdoor speakers are introduced.”
In response, a spokesperson for the park said that the outdoor screen was an “exciting upgrade” and would “ensure Caister and Great Yarmouth remain a magnet for visitors”.
They added: “A noise assessment and management plan conducted as part of the licence application found that sound levels would be in keeping with background noise from sources such as traffic for nearby residences. A limiter device will also be installed to reduce output levels where required.
“As an integral part of the Caister community, we believe the licence application takes necessary steps to allay concerns over noise and the park is committed to maintaining a positive relationship with our neighbouring residents.”
However, according to Mr Rice, the park’s assurances that noise will be managed are superficial.
He said: “The speakers at the Mash & Barrel are outward facing and the bass which comes from them is excessive.
“They have also got an indoor club area, but they never close the doors and the sound from that just reverberates around nearby houses.”
He added: “I’ve got three young children who luckily sleep round the back of the house and aren’t so affected. But if moving was an option for us, we definitely would have by now.
“The only time they acknowledged my grievances was after I’d publicly objected to this plan.”
Another residential couple, Alan and Gloria Hedley, said the holiday park is already an “amplified nuisance” and that this change would make life “unbearable”.
They said: “Residents have paid for their homes and are entitled to peace and quiet.”
