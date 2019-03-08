'It is not right for our village': fears over 725 Caister homes plan voiced at public meeting

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council emphasised the 725 dwellings were "too many" for a small village. Picture: Archant Archant

A parish council has quashed rumours that a development of more than 700 houses is a "done deal".

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Dozens of concerned villagers took to the council hall on Yarmouth Road on Monday to voice their concerns about the proposed development on agricultural land west of Jack Chase Way in Caister.

In a lively meeting, villagers voiced their concerns over the proposal from Persimmon Homes.

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, claimed the 725 dwellings were "too many" for a small village and doctors surgeries, dentists and the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) are already working near capacity.

He said: "In terms of waste treatment plants, I know those on Yarmouth Road have a problem with the smell from the treatment plant, and moving 2,000 people in the village will overwork the plant.

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council Picture: supplied by Tony Baker Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council Picture: supplied by Tony Baker

"We're all passionate about the village we live in, we understand the need for more houses, what we think it needs to be done in the right way - that's important.

"What has been done here is not the right thing for our village," he said.

The chairman also confirmed a school and surgery will not be built, despite prior belief it was included in the plan.

"We were told that the developers were going to build a school and a surgery and now we have been told they will provide land.

"Only the land is being provided. We were led to believe there will be a school and surgery," he said.

Vice chair of the parish council, Kevin Wood, emphasised: "This is not a done deal, because it hasn't gone to planning."

He said the current plans do not consider the environment.

"We declared a climate emergency in May and one of the plans was to plant trees.

"We are concerned they want to bulldoze the trees - it just wouldn't make sense after declaring a climate emergency," he said.

Another of his concerns was the three sets of traffic lights and the new roundabout at the junction with Prince of Wales Road which he claimed would likely have the effect of slowing down Jack Chase Way and sending traffic through the village.

Another public meeting will be held at the Village Hall, July 25.