Owner of Cafe Britannia in talks over disputed public toilet plans

Davina Tanner OBE chief Executive of Britannia Enterprises which is in talks over options for the Long Stratton public toilet building.

The social enterprise behind Norwich’s Cafe Britannia is in talks with South Norfolk Council over the future of Long Stratton’s public toilet building.

The public toilets in Long Stratton that could be turned into shops or a cafe.

Britannia Enterprises, which runs five venues in the city, including cafes and a pub, offering mentoring and training to prisoners and ex-prisoners, is working with the council on options for the building in Swan Lane.

South Norfolk is divesting responsibility for the upkeep of its public toilets to parish councils however prolonged talks with Long Stratton Council broke down.

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park, Norwich, is one of five venues run by Britannia Enterprises which offering mentoring and training to prisoners and ex-prisoners.

Approval of a sequent planning application for the building to be redeveloped into shops, a cafe or coffee shop, retaining a single unisex public toilet, has proved controversial. A petition has been launched calling for the loos to remain open.

At a meeting on March 18 the district council’s cabinet committee will discuss options for the building including a possible social enterprise project with Britannia Enterprises.

South Norfolk Council is divesting responsibility for its public toilets and is seeking a social enterprise to redevelop the building in Long Stratton.

A report states that South Norfolk is involved in developing projects offering employment, support and housing to help resettle ex-offenders in the community.

It adds: “On this basis, the social value being sought via this project will be delivered by using current HMP detainee labour involving former and ex-offenders for the refurbishment and operation of the premises with appropriate levels of oversight.

Britannia Enterprises works with HMP Norwich and HMP Wayland and employs 50 people in its cafés, including Bistro Britannia Cafe at Norwich Guildhall.

“Elsewhere Britannia Enterprises has a strong model and track record in working with ex-offenders and helping to rehabilitate vulnerable people who would benefit from employment and social support to build confidence.”

Cafe Britannia first opened in the former Britannia Barracks on Mousehold Heath in 2014 and now has four other venues: Guildhall Britannia; Park Britannia in Waterloo Park; a pub called Britannia Gardens; and Court Britannia at Norwich Crown Court.

South Norfolk Council approved a change of use for the public toilets in Long Stratton to become a shop or cafe with a single unisex loo retained.

The organisation, run by chief executive Davina Tanner OBE, works with prisoners in both closed and open conditions at HMP Norwich and HMP Wayland, and employs 50 people in its cafés and shop.

Long Stratton Council had argued taking over responsibility for the toilets would have left it with no choice but raise the council tax precept.

It is now seeking to reopen discussions with the district council.

Becky Buck, clerk to Long Stratton Council, said: “When Long Stratton Parish Council became aware of the planning application, they immediately asked to re-open the conversation of adopting the toilets on the grounds that their position had changed with central government abolishing business rates on central toilets and Long Stratton increasing the resource available to them.”