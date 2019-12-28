Search

Advanced search

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

PUBLISHED: 06:48 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:48 28 December 2019

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

A bus gate camera, operating for just two hours a day, racked up almost £150,000 in fines from drivers in a mere eight months.

The bus gate on Rampant Horse Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe bus gate on Rampant Horse Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An average of almost 700 drivers a month have been caught by the camera at the bus gate in Grove Road, Norwich, since it started operating in March this year.

And those fines contributed to more than £680,000 Norwich City Council has been paid in fines for contraventions at bus gates since October 2017.

Figures, obtained through the Freedom Of Information Act, revealed fines were issued to 24,121 motorists who went down roads where traffic is banned over the two years up to October.

The city has bus gate cameras in St Stephens Street, Rampant Horse Street, Albion Way, Grove Road and Earlham Green Lane.

The bus gate in Grove Road operates between 7.30am and 9.30am on weekdays. Picture: Brittany WoodmanThe bus gate in Grove Road operates between 7.30am and 9.30am on weekdays. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The ones in St Stephens Street and Rampant Horse Street have been there since 2015, when a city centre shake-up saw general traffic banned from the roads.

Since October 2017, 8,299 penalty charge notices have been issued in St Stephens Street, with £245,989 paid. Five appeals were allowed.

You may also want to watch:

In Rampant Horse Street, 3,305 fines were issued, bringing in just under £91,700. Five appeals were permitted.

Norwich's bus gate cameras have led to more than £680,000 in fines over two years. Picture: Brittany WoodmanNorwich's bus gate cameras have led to more than £680,000 in fines over two years. Picture: Brittany Woodman

In 2017, new cameras were installed to cover bus lanes on Albion Way, at Norwich's Riverside Retail Park.

Since October that year, 5,770 fines have been issued, with just under £180,000 paid.

New bus gate cameras came into use in Grove Road/Brazen Gate and Earlham Green Lane this March.

Despite the bus gate in Grove Road, near Sainsbury's only operating between 7.30am and 9.30am on weekdays, the camera caught drivers flouting the rules 5,549 times from March to October, with £147,544 in fines paid. Three appeals were won.

Almost 1,200 fines were issued at Earlham Green Lane, raising more than £19,600 in fines, with three appeals allowed.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "Bus lanes are there to help public transport run on time, reduce traffic at peak times and improve safety for all road users.

"We enforce bus lanes to make sure they are complied with, and find that the number of contraventions falls over time, often to a much lower level.

"Brazen Gate is one of the city's newest and there has already been a substantial decrease in the number of notices issued since it began operating in March."

Most Read

Revealed: The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

New Year’s Honours 2020: Norfolk’s own Mr Christmas among those from Norfolk to be honoured

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection

Search continues for visually impaired man who has gone missing

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham. Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke impressed by Mourinho’s impact at Spurs as City target an upset

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho saw his team grind out a 2-1 home win over Brighton on Boxing Day Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Revealed: The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Flying Scotsman to wow steam fans when it comes to Norfolk in 2020

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists