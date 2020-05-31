Investigation under way after overnight house fire
PUBLISHED: 10:24 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 31 May 2020
Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling a blaze at a home in Wymondham overnight.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly before 2am on Sunday to reports of a fire in a property in Burroughs Way.
Crews from Wymondham, Hethersett and Earlham stations spent two-and-a-half hours fighting the blaze, the cause of which is still unclear.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was inside the home as the flames took hold and that no injuries were suffered as a result of the blaze.
An investigation is now under way into the cause of the fire, which was completely put out by 4.25am.
