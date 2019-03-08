Town Council calls urgent meeting for All Hallows

All Hallows Healthcare Nursing Home, Bungay. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An urgent meeting to discuss the state of the All Hallows Healthcare Trust will take place tonight.

Bungay Town Council have called an extraordinary full council meeting to discuss the current situation with the vital service.

Last month, All Hallows Healthcare Trust announced it was facing closure due to financial difficulties. The hospital, nursing home, day care and home care services supports 250 people each day, while the planned closure has also put 280 jobs at risk.

The meeting will be held at the Riverside Centre, The Staithe in Bungay and at 7pm tonight (April 11).

This Saturday, campaigners are holding a slow walk from the All Hallows Care Home in Ditchingham to the Buttercross in Bungay at noon.