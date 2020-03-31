Coronavirus: Meeting called to grant emergency powers to council

An extraordinary meeting has been called at a Norfolk council in order to discuss emergency powers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Broadland District Council meeting will take place on Wednesday – the outcome could see council decisions being made by an emergency committee should regular meetings be unable to take place.

As it stands, council and committee meetings are due to go ahead as planned, with members attending virtually via a video or audio link in line with current government guidelines on social distancing.

But the council said it felt it “cannot always be guaranteed that enough members will be able to attend meetings for them to go ahead”.

If plans are agreed, managing director Trevor Holden would be able to convene the emergency committee to authorise decisions on behalf of the relevant committee.

The council said that this would mean “urgent decisions can be made efficiently, allowing the council to continue its functions with minimal disruption to services”.

The emergency committee will comprise of six members, including cabinet chair and vice-chair Shaun Vincent and Trudy Mancini-Boyle, opposition leader Steve Riley, portfolio holder for housing and wellbeing Fran Whymark, and two other members who will be selected for “political balance”.