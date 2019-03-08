Search

Council looking to bring in new wheelie bin charges

PUBLISHED: 13:26 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 26 June 2019

Broadland District Council recycling bin. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Families moving into new-build homes in one part of the county could soon be expected to shell out for their wheelie bins.

Broadland Youth Advisory Board chair Judy LeggettBroadland Youth Advisory Board chair Judy Leggett

As it stands, Broadland District Council is one of the only remaining councils in the region to provide bins for new properties free of charge as they welcome their first occupants.

However, in a move hoped to save around £31,000 a year, this could soon become a thing of the past.

Broadland's environmental excellence panel will this week consider proposals to introduce charges for green and grey wheelie bins - charges which could fall on the doors of new property owners.

A report to the committee states that should the charges be refused it would leave the council "not obliged" to take any waste left out for collection.

Judy Leggett, the council's cabinet member for environmental excellence, said: "I feel this would be a good way of recouping some of the costs of collecting waste.

"We obviously don't want to do anything to deter people from correctly disposing of their rubbish, but I do not think this will do that."

While the charges have not been finalised, officers have suggested either setting a rate of £50.30 or £70.85 for green and grey bins, with the latter rate proposed to match South Norfolk's current fees.

However, unlike councils including Norwich, Great Yarmouth and West Norfolk, Broadland is not proposing a charge for replacement bins if they go missing or are stolen.

Mrs Leggett added: "I must stress it is very early days and no decision has been made at this point.

"Our officers have been in contact with other councils to see how it has worked for them and I don't feel they would suggest anything to us that has not been working elsewhere."

In his report to committee, Tony Garland, the council's environmental protection manager, said it was hoped that if the charge came in, developers would be willing to cover the costs.

However, should the offer not be taken up, the charge would fall to new occupants or - where applicable - to management companies or housing associations.

