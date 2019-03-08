Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

“E.g. Done, vision, quality...” Conservative group mistakenly publishes incomplete manifesto

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 March 2019

Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council leader Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council leader Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Norfolk Conservatives

A bizarre, unfinished manifesto has been published to the website of one of Norfolk’s political groups.

With local elections looming, political parties across the county will be compiling their manifestos and plotting how they will convince the public to put them in control of their council chambers.

However, it appears the Broadland Conservative group has jumped the gun in publishing its mission statement - posting a bizarre, fragmented version on its website.

Within this are pledges to make the council single-use plastic free, to press developers to deliver promised housing and to support a western link for the Northern Distributor Road, now called the Broadland Northway.

It also though, contains a disjointed quote attributed to leader Shaun Vincent, suggesting fingers may have prematurely pushed the publish button.

It says: “E.g. Done, vision, quality, best, better, local, pledges, vote for us again on May 2nd, working hard, value for money etc.”

Mr Vincent said the completed copy of the manifesto had been intended to be published later this month, as the local election campaign gets under way.

He said: “It was supposed to be embargoed until Tuesday, March 19, but an error was made that has now been dealt with.

“It is disappointing, but that’s where we are in the world. Just like any other organisation there is always a degree of human error.”

The page has since been removed from the website with a message redirecting visitors to the group homepage.

Mr Vincent, who became leader of the group after predecessor Andrew Proctor took on the leadership of Norfolk County Council, added that the error was “unfortunate”.

He said: “People work hard and to the very best of there ability but sometimes miscommunications and mistakes can happen and things to not go quite as you want them to.

“However, the important thing is how we deal with things when they do go wrong and address things in a positive way.”

The 2019 local elections will be held on Thursday, May 2, which will see all 47 seats on the currently Conservative-led Broadland District Council contested for.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

“Reclaim the streets” - call for community action to tackle drug crime

Russell Street has been having problems with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Picture: Andrew Stone

Surgeon escapes prison after colleagues sign last-gasp letter of support

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Over to you Leeds and Sheffield United. But Farke will not be watching

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke and his Norwich backroom team celebrate a 1-0 Championship win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Buendia delighted and frustrated City fans but superb strike was pivotal against Swans

Norwich City match-winner Emi Buendia celebrates victory over Swansea at Carrow Road Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“E.g. Done, vision, quality...” Conservative group mistakenly publishes incomplete manifesto

Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council leader Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Norwich’s longest-running sushi restaurant celebrates 15th birthday

Owner and chef Shun Tomii at Shiki Japanese restaurant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists