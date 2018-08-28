Breckland Council plans to raise council tax under proposed budget

Breckland Councillor Philip Cowen. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Mark Bullimore Photography 2017

Breckland District Council is planning to raise the amount of council tax it gets in order to “maintain the council’s strong financial position” and “protect local services.”

The cabinet discussed the proposed 2019-2020 budget at a meeting on November 27, which includes £1.5m being ring-fenced for community schemes by diverting central government funding that it receives.

Under the proposed budget, the council revealed plans to increase district council tax by £4.95 for the year for a Band D property from April 2019, however Breckland Council said that most residents in the district live in lower band homes meaning it wouldn’t go up as much.

Cabinet members discussed how the council expects to spend around £28m on capital projects between 2019-20 and 2022-23, of which around £20m will come from other sources.

Of the other £8m being invested by Breckland, around £5m will be spent on new bin collection vehicles and the creation of a new health hub in Dereham.

Councillor Philip Cowen, Breckland’s executive member for finance and delivery said: “This small rise would mean we can continue to deliver good services to local residents and businesses.”